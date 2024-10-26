Trending topics:
World Series

How much do the 2024 World Series champions get? Prize money breakdown

Players and teams receive a substantial share of the money accumulated during the playoffs, where ticket sales play a crucial role in determining the final prize for the winner of the 2024 World Series.

Josh Jung #6 of the Texas Rangers smiles with the trophy after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
© Getty ImagesJosh Jung #6 of the Texas Rangers smiles with the trophy after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

By Richard Tovar

As the 2024 World Series unfolds between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, players on both teams have more than just championship glory on the line; they are also competing for a lucrative prize pool. Each player on the winning team will receive a substantial bonus of $250,000, with the potential for additional performance-based bonuses offered by their respective teams.

The financial implications of winning the World Series extend beyond just player bonuses. The winning team stands to gain over $100 million when factoring in ticket sales and other revenues associated with the playoffs. This financial windfall is made possible by a well-structured revenue-sharing model: the player’s pool is funded by a percentage of the ticket revenue from various playoff stages.

For instance, the winning team receives 50% of the revenue from Wild Card games and 60% from the first three games of the Divisional Series, as well as the first four games of the League Championship Series and the World Series itself.

Advertisement

World Series prize money is lower than most players’ salary

While the financial incentives are significant, they may not be the primary motivator for many players. Most athletes in the World Series have lucrative contracts, with some earning over $5 million and others making upwards of $30 million annually. For them, the monetary rewards from winning the World Series are relatively small compared to their overall earnings. What truly drives these players is the honor of capturing the coveted championship title.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 01: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on deck during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 01, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 01: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on deck during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 01, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Yankees and Dodgers, two of the most storied franchises in Major League Baseball, are acutely aware of the legacy that comes with winning the World Series. For both teams, this year’s championship series is not just about financial gain; it’s also about pride, tradition, and the opportunity to etch their names in the annals of baseball greatness after more than 40 years without playing a championship against each other.

What MLB umpire make: A breakdown of umpire salaries in the 2024 World Series

see also

What MLB umpire make: A breakdown of umpire salaries in the 2024 World Series

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NHL News: Luke Richardson reveals key reason behind Blackhawks’ loss to Predators
NHL

NHL News: Luke Richardson reveals key reason behind Blackhawks’ loss to Predators

MLB News: Alex Verdugo makes something clear to Dodgers following Yankees loss in Game 1
MLB

MLB News: Alex Verdugo makes something clear to Dodgers following Yankees loss in Game 1

MLB News: Aaron Judge delivers strong message to Nestor Cortes after Game 1 loss to Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Judge delivers strong message to Nestor Cortes after Game 1 loss to Dodgers

MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Boone sends clear message to Dodgers ahead of World Series Game 2
MLB

MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Boone sends clear message to Dodgers ahead of World Series Game 2

Better Collective Logo