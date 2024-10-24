What MLB umpire make: A breakdown of umpire salaries in the 2024 World Series

Besides the players and coaches, umpires also receive a salary during the season, which typically doesn't change much throughout the year. However, during the World Series, they would receive a special bonus.

It’s clear that umpires don’t earn as much as players, but their role in the World Series is just as crucial. The lowest annual salary for an MLB umpire is $150,000, according to MLB. This figure applies to “rookie umpires” and those with less experience.

On the other hand, veteran umpires can earn close to half a million dollars during a season. Additionally, all umpires receive travel allowances for their in-season assignments, along with important benefits like pensions.

Do umpires earn a special salary for working the 2024 World Series?

According to several sources, including a book written by John C. Skipper, umpires receive bonuses for working the World Series. Although the book was written in 2010, it noted that World Series umpires were earning $20,000 for officiating the championship games at that time.

Who are the umpires for the 2024 World Series?

MLB has named Mark Carlson as the crew chief for the seven umpires working the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joining him are Doug Eddings, Chad Fairchild, Andy Fletcher, Mark Ripperger, Todd Tichenor, and Carlos Torres.

This is Mark Carlson’s third World Series appearance, marking him as a veteran umpire who began his career in 1999. His salary is likely close to $450,000. He previously worked the 2015 and 2020 World Series and was part of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

