MLB

Roki Sasaki set to make the leap to MLB stardom, following Shohei Ohtani's path with the Dodgers

Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, often likened to Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, is eager to make the jump to MLB.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks to the media after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks to the media after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Chiba Lotte Marines have officially announced the start of the posting process for Roki Sasaki, allowing the young ace to negotiate with any MLB team. Among the contenders, the Los Angeles Dodgers are seen as favorites to acquire the talented pitcher, drawing comparisons to their pursuit of Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.

“We would like to inform you that we have decided to begin the process of pitcher Roki Sasaki transferring to a Major League Baseball (MLB) team via posting,” the team said in an official statement.

Sasaki shared his gratitude and aspirations in a message to fans: Since I joined the Marines, I have always looked forward to the challenge of playing in MLB, and I am grateful to the team for officially allowing me to post. My five years with the Marines were not always smooth, but I was supported by my teammates, staff, front office, and fans. Thanks to them, I was able to focus solely on baseball and reach this point.

I will give my all to make the most of this opportunity and work my way up from my first contract to become the best player in the world. I want to ensure I have no regrets in my one and only baseball career and meet the expectations of everyone who has supported me.”

Noah Camras
Noah Camras
@noahcamras
·Follow

Roki Sasaki is being posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines. The 23-year-old is one of the greatest pitching prospects ever, and can only sign on a minor league deal with international bonus pool money as a signing bonus. The Dodgers are considered the heavy favorite.

千葉ロッテマリーンズ
千葉ロッテマリーンズ
@chibalotte

#佐々木朗希 投手について、ポスティングによる米国メジャー・リーグ・ベースボール(MLB)球団への移籍に向けた手続きを開始することにいたしましたので、お知らせします。 ▼松本球団本部長コメント…

Image
1.2K
Reply
Read 20 replies

Sasaki’s exceptional talent

Sasaki, 23, is widely regarded as one of the top young pitchers in the world. His blazing fastball and remarkable control make him an elite prospect and a coveted addition for any MLB team.

The Dodgers: Sasaki’s likely destination?

The Los Angeles Dodgers, known for their success in the international market, are seen as the leading candidates to sign Sasaki. According to a report by Noah Camras, the Dodgers’ history of working with Japanese talent, including their pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, positions them as a strong contender to acquire Sasaki.

Roki Sasaki #14 of Team Japan reacts after an out in the third inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Roki Sasaki #14 of Team Japan reacts after an out in the third inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

A game-changer in the MLB free agent market

The arrival of Sasaki is expected to ignite the MLB offseason, with his signing becoming one of the most anticipated events. Teams across the league are gearing up for a competition to land the star pitcher, who has the potential to become a game-changing force in the majors.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

