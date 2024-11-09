MLB News: Yankees eyeing former Phillies All-Star reliever to bolster bullpen

The New York Yankees are in dire need of bolstering their bullpen, and one potential target is a former Philadelphia Phillies reliever who is currently a free agent and could be a strong addition to the team.

The New York Yankees are already looking ahead to the 2025 MLB season. They recently confirmed Aaron Boone will return as manager for another year, and there are reports that the team is interested in Carlos Estevez, a former reliever who last pitched for the Phillies in 2024.

Estevez has been playing professionally since 2016 and has had a solid career. According to Jon Morosi, the Yankees are considering him to strengthen their bullpen, which is currently thin due to the expiration of several key contracts.

In the 2024 season, Estevez split his time between two teams. He started with the Los Angeles Angels, making 34 appearances and closing 29 games. He was then traded to the Phillies, where he pitched in 20 games, with his last appearance on October 9 against the Mets in the postseason.

Despite having a bullpen with strong arms, the Yankees are facing a shortage as many of their pitchers are now free agents or are waiting for new contracts from the team. Key names like Clay Holmes and Tim Hill are among those in limbo.

What was Carlos Estevez’s last MLB salary?

According to Spotrac, Estevez earned $2.32 million during the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. His original two-year deal, signed in 2023, was with the Los Angeles Angels, but he was traded in July this year.

What are Estevez’s stats as a reliever?

Over his 8-year MLB career, Estevez has saved 82 games out of 438 appearances, with a career ERA of 4.21. In 2024, he posted a 2.46 ERA, allowing only 38 runs. He also appeared in the postseason with the Phillies, pitching in three games against the Mets, where he threw 2.2 innings, gave up one home run, two runs, and struck out four batters. He was All-Star in 2023.