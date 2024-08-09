The New York Yankees are looking to maximize Aaron Judge's potential and are considering the possibility of placing him as a leadoff to unlock his full power.

The New York Yankees‘ performance has raised questions about building their lineup, and Aaron Judge, their main star, could be the key to improving results. Despite having a talented team, the Yankees have shown inconsistency on offense, prompting manager Aaron Boone to consider strategic changes.

One of the main criticisms of the Yankees’ lineup is the location of Aaron Judge. The powerful hitter has been placed third in the batting order, but his impact could be even greater if he were to occupy the lead-off position. This decision would allow Judge to face more pitches and increase his opportunities to drive in runs.

Comparing the Yankees’ situation with that of the Dodgers, the importance of putting the best hitter at the top of the lineup is evident. Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers’ standout, has proven his effectiveness as a leadoff, and his team has had positive results with this strategy. It’s time for the Yankees to consider a similar trade to maximize Aaron Judge’s potential.

The benefits of placing Judge as a Leadoff

Placing Aaron Judge at leadoff would offer several advantages for the Yankees. First, it would increase their chances of reaching base and create favorable situations for the next hitters. In addition, it would allow Judge to face more pitches, which could result in a higher number of hits and RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13, Juan Soto #22, DJ LeMahieu #26, and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 31, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Another aspect to consider is the Judge’s ability to generate pressure on opposing pitchers. If the first batter is a constant threat to hit home runs, pitchers will be forced to be more careful, which could benefit the next batters in the lineup.