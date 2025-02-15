NBA News: Stephen Curry sends emotional message to Warriors legend on jersey retirement

One of the greatest teams in NBA history—the Golden State Warriors dynasty—dominated an era with multiple championships and an unmistakable style of play. Now, one of the key figures from that dynasty is receiving one of the franchise’s highest honors. Andre Iguodala, a vital contributor to the Warriors’ championship success, will have his jersey retired. In an exclusive interview with RG, Stephen Curry spoke about Iguodala’s lasting impact on the franchise and the significance of seeing his No. 9 jersey raised to the rafters.

“I speak for both of us [Draymond Green and myself] when we talk about honor. It’s going to be fantastic for the entire organization to welcome my brother back,” Curry said. “He helped us win a lot of championships.”

Curry praised Iguodala’s basketball IQ and overall influence on the Warriors’ dynasty, emphasizing how crucial he was to their four titles. “His IQ, his impact on the game… We obviously don’t win those without him,” Curry said. He also hinted at the possibility of more jersey retirements in the future. “It’s the first of many retirements,” he added.

Though often overshadowed by the star power of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and later Kevin Durant, Iguodala’s contributions never went unnoticed by those who truly understood the game. His leadership, defense, and clutch performances were indispensable to Golden State’s success. Iguodala’s jersey retirement ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 23, when the Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors calls to teammates against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Andre Iguodala’s legacy with Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala joined the Warriors in 2013 after a stint with the Denver Nuggets, and his arrival marked a pivotal moment for the franchise. He quickly became a defensive anchor and a veteran presence, helping establish the Warriors as a rising force in the Western Conference.

His selflessness was on full display during the 2014-15 season, when he accepted a bench role for the first time in his career. That move ultimately led to one of the most defining moments of his career—being inserted into the starting lineup during the NBA Finals. Iguodala’s defensive effort against LeBron James was instrumental in Golden State capturing its first championship in 40 years, and he was named NBA Finals MVP for his contributions.

Iguodala remained a cornerstone of the Warriors’ dynasty, playing a key role in their NBA championship runs in 2017 and 2018. As part of the famed “Death Lineup” alongside Curry, Thompson, Green, and Durant, he brought elite perimeter defense, playmaking, and veteran leadership.

After departing the Warriors in 2019 for brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat, Iguodala returned to Golden State for the 2021-22 season. Though his playing time was limited, his leadership in the locker room helped mentor young players like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga. His presence was invaluable in helping the Warriors reclaim their championship form, culminating in a fourth title for Iguodala in 2022.

