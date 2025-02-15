Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards issues bold request to the NBA for a game change

The NBA has faced declining ratings in recent years, with critics pointing to a variety of factors. Among the most commonly cited issues is the league’s reliance on three-point shooting, which some argue has made the game repetitive and less dynamic. However, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has identified another issue he believes is holding the game back.

While Edwards acknowledges the increased three-point attempts as part of basketball’s evolution, he believes the bigger problem lies in players not having the freedom to fully express themselves on the court.

In an interview with Complex, Edwards called out the NBA’s strict officiating, particularly when it comes to technical fouls. “I just wish we could celebrate without getting a tech,” Edwards said. “Let dudes get in each other’s faces and stuff. Talk a little trash without T’ing them up real quick”.

Edwards, who has become the face of the Timberwolves franchise, leads the league in technical fouls this season with 13. This puts him ahead of notable players like Dillon Brooks of the Rockets and Draymond Green of the Warriors, who have 12 and 11 technical fouls, respectively.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after receiving a technical foul in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Mounting fines

Not only does Anthony Edwards lead the league in technical fouls this season, but the 23-year-old Timberwolves star also tops the NBA in fines received.

The Minnesota guard has racked up a staggering $285,000 in fines so far this season. Most of these penalties have come from using profane language during post-game interviews, as well as harsh criticism of officials and gestures directed toward referees.

In the same interview, Edwards acknowledged that he’s starting to reconsider his actions, given the financial impact. “That’s my money being taken,” he said. “I’m definitely thinking about it“.