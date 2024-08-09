The Chicago White Sox fired Pedro Grifol and look for a new leader to lift the team. Learn about the reasons behind this decision and who the possible candidates are.

MLB News: Who are the candidates for the new manager of the Chicago White Sox?

The Chicago White Sox are once again in search of a manager, less than two years after hiring Pedro Grifol on November 3, 2022. Grifol was fired by the team on Thursday morning due to the team’s poor results.

Along with Grifol, bench coach Charlie Montoyo, third base coach Eddie Rodriguez, and hitting assistant Mike Tosar were also relieved of their duties. Grady Sizemore will take over as interim manager for the remainder of the 2024 season.

According to general manager Chris Getz, the White Sox are looking for a turnaround with the hiring of a new manager. “We felt it was the right time to make this move,” Getz said. “Our job is to turn the page and create a positive environment for current players and young prospects who will soon be coming to the major leagues.”

The Reasons Behind Grifol’s Firing at Chicago White Sox

“There’s a lot of ways to evaluate a manager and his coaching staff,” Getz said. “I learned more about the makeup of the major league team and was able to dig deeper into other areas of the organization.”

Andrew Vaughn #25 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by Corey Julks #30 after Vaughn scored against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at the Oakland Coliseum on August 5, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“As the season went on, I realized there were some mismatches along the way,” Getz added. “Different belief systems and a lack of production in general. We looked at the number of games we lost after taking the lead and the lack of ability to come back from behind. Something was wrong.”

Possible Chicago White Sox managers

The Dodgers duo, first base coach Clayton McCullough and bench coach Danny Lehmann, are possible options. Speaking of successful organizations, Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker was nominated for the Cleveland Guardians’ job last year.

A.J. Pierzynski was recently mentioned as a strong candidate for the position. It’s no secret that Pierzynski, like most former MLB catchers, sees himself as a future manager and said he’d love to interview for the job.

Ozzie Guillen one of the options for manager of the Chicago White Sox

After the team’s 20th consecutive defeat, Ozzie Guillen made public his entertaining opinion on the hiring of Grifol over him. “I don’t think I was that bad as a coach, but they chose Pedro in front of me,” Guillen said with a laugh on the team’s TV show after the game.

Manager Ozzie Guillen #13 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with the Championship trophy after winning Game Four of the 2005 Major League Baseball World Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Guillen led the White Sox to a World Series title in 2005, he has wanted his old job back for years, but his broken relationship with the previous front office made that impossible. Will the return of the last manager to win the World Series with the Chicago White Sox be possible?