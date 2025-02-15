Jerry Jones has emphatically ruled out the possibility that the Dallas Cowboys are in a rebuilding process. Despite having a new and inexperienced head coach like Brian Schottenheimer, the message is clear for Dak Prescott and the rest of the players. Win now.

This is what the owner said about the topic in an interview with Sky Sports. “We all play for the Super Bowl. I wouldn’t have made Dak the highest paid player in the NFL had I not thought we were ready to win now. I’m very disappointed that we didn’t have a successful season this year, but I also believe that our coach can win now.”

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season and now see other teams in their division, like the Eagles and the Washington Commanders, as strong championship contenders. Because of this, the situation is at a breaking point.

Who is the Cowboys’ new head coach?

Brian Schottenheimer is the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys following Mike McCarthy’s departure. He gets the opportunity after working two years as the team’s offensive coordinator and bringing over two decades of NFL experience. Because of this, Jerry Jones is convinced that he is the right man for the job.

“One of the reasons why I made him the coach is because of his continuity with our players and, if you will, with Dak and the receivers and all the other parts of our team. So, I think we’ve got the makings of a fresh, energetic, first time coach with one that has actually been there for 25 years.”

