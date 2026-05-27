Kike Hernandez sidelined again: How Dave Roberts plans to replace Dodgers’ star

After opening up about the lingering physical issues, Kike Hernandez is officially bound for the injured list. Following Tuesday's announcement, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts outlined the club's immediate plans to replace him.

A blowout victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers wasn’t enough to overshadow the brewing frustration surrounding utility man Kike Hernandez. Following a definitive 15-6 win, Hernandez addressed a painful setback that will land him right back on the injured list, while manager Dave Roberts outlined his immediate plans to fill the void.

While the exact timeline for Hernandez’s absence remains unclear, Roberts announced that infielder Alex Freeland will take his spot on the active roster. Hernandez is dealing with a strained left oblique, a brutal blow considering he had just returned from a separate injury that cost him the entire first two months of the season.

Hernandez visibly showed discomfort on the field but chose to play through it initially, as he later detailed to reporters postgame. Fortunately for the Dodgers, the offense didn’t skip a beat during the game, turning in an absolute clinic at the plate despite the dugout concern.

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Meanwhile, superstars like Freddie Freeman continue to fuel the high expectations of the Los Angeles fan base. Freeman’s elite production this season is business as usual, keeping the powerhouse club firmly in position to defend its 2025 World Series title.

Not a good sign here as Kiké Hernández is OUT of the game, and it seems like Dave Roberts is consoling him in the dugout.pic.twitter.com/8K97WmCVo6 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) May 27, 2026

Hernandez’s stats during two games with Dodgers

Following his long-awaited season debut on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, Hernandez looked completely sharp and ready for the regular-season grind. But by Tuesday, everything fell apart in an unexpected turn of events that completely blindsided a medical staff that was confident he was fully healed.

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In Monday’s debut, Hernandez provided an immediate spark by going 2-for-2 with an RBI double, an infield single, and a stolen base. He carried that momentum right into Tuesday’s contest, crushing a solo home run and adding another double before the oblique injury forced an early exit.

How can Freeland help the Dodgers?

Roberts didn’t hesitate to name Freeland as the primary option to help weather the storm while Hernandez heads back to the trainer’s room. Freeland will step into the utility role, and given his stellar track record in Triple-A, the Dodgers skipper is confident the young infielder can handle the assignment.

Freeland has been tearing the cover off the ball, slashing .265/.345/.592 with a monstrous .937 OPS, four home runs, and 16 RBIs in a limited sample size. If those numbers translate to the big-league roster, they will provide a major boost as Los Angeles looks to solidify its cushion atop the division.

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