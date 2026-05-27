NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza hints at possible rotation change after Reds loss

Manager Carlos Mendoza hinted at possible New York Mets rotation changes after David Peterson struggled and Sean Manaea impressed against the Cincinnati Reds.

The New York Mets could soon make another adjustment to their pitching staff after Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, with manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledging that the organization may reconsider the roles of David Peterson and Sean Manaea moving forward.

“I’m pretty sure there’s going to be a conversation,” Mendoza said after the loss, according to SNY. “We’re going to need Petey to throw important innings for us, whether it’s a starter, whether it’s coming after an opener, or pitching out of the bullpen.”

The comments came after another difficult outing for Peterson, who allowed six runs on a career-high 11 hits as the Mets dropped their fifth consecutive game. The latest loss further highlighted how the Mets are struggling during the 2026 season, though Freddy Peralta remains confident. Meanwhile, Manaea continued his recent strong stretch by allowing just one run across three innings of relief while striking out six batters.

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Manaea continues building momentum for Mets

Manaea’s recent performances have strengthened his case for a larger role within the pitching staff. “There’s a lot to like there,” Mendoza said. “The life on the fastball. I think you see the swing and misses, especially at the top of the zone.”

Sean Manaea #59 of the Mets reacts after pitching during the sixth inning vs Reds. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Mendoza also praised Manaea’s ability to escape trouble after entering with runners on base, while highlighting the effectiveness of his cutter, sweeper, and changeup combination.

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Peterson focused on improving despite struggles

Peterson had entered Tuesday’s game on a solid run after winning three of his previous four outings in May. However, his struggles against the Reds resembled the difficult stretch he experienced earlier this season when he posted a 7.92 ERA in April.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Peterson said when asked about a potential role change. “I’m focused on going back and looking at what we did well, what we need to do better, and move forward.”

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With the Mets continuing to search for consistency during a disappointing stretch, Mendoza suggested that further pitching changes could be necessary as the club attempts to stabilize both the rotation and bullpen.