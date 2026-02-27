Konnor Griffin’s future with the Pirates could be decided before Opening Day

Konnor Griffin posted an impressive season in Triple-A last year, hitting .333, and a new report suggests he could be closing in on a massive contract extension with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nothing is finalized yet, but the initiative appears to be coming from the club’s side.

The report came from Andrew Fillipponi on X: “Awesome Pirates insider Jason Mackey gives the Pirates a 60% chance of signing Konnor Griffin to an extension before Opening Day. Mackey projects the contract will be north of $100 million. That would be INCREDIBLE.”

Griffin has already seen action with the Pirates during the MLB spring training and has made a solid impression, posting a .222 batting average with two home runs, two hits and four RBIs. For a 19-year-old, he is viewed as a potential cornerstone piece who could bolster the team’s infield.

Griffin could debut in 2026 with the Pirates

“We’re looking at a generational player. I’ve been around long enough to know what I see,” Harold Reynolds said of Griffin during an MLB Network segment, suggesting it’s very possible the young infielder could make the team and debut in the upcoming season.

Another analyst who believes Griffin could realize his dream next year is Ken Rosenthal. “It looks like he’s trending toward being their Opening Day shortstop,” Rosenthal said, while also noting that the young Pirates prospect is widely regarded as the consensus No. 1 prospect.

“Could somebody do that with the Pirates? Come in and say, ‘Alright, give us 48-49% of the team, and we’re going to make this a powerhouse again. We’re going to keep all this talent here,’” Dan Patrick said on his show after watching what Griffin has done in Triple-A and during spring training.