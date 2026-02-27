Brandon Nimmo appears to have formed strong bond with Rangers teammate following NY Mets exit

Brandon Nimmo doesn’t appear to be wasting any time with the Texas Rangers, and one of the first things he has done is seemingly form a close bond inside the clubhouse. At least that’s the report from Kennedi Landry, who noted that the former New York Mets outfielder has been getting along very well with Danny Jansen.

“According to Kennedi Landry, Jansen walked into the Rangers clubhouse this morning wearing a shirt that read, ‘I just hope Brandon Nimmo has fun,’” Rangers Nation wrote on X (@rangers__nation), referencing the MLB beat writer’s report.

Nimmo responded in kind. “Minutes later, Nimmo walked in wearing a shirt that said, ‘I just hope Danny Jansen has fun,’” the report added. While neither the former Met nor Jansen has publicly confirmed a close friendship, the gestures suggest strong early chemistry in the clubhouse.

How long has Jansen been with the Rangers?

Like Nimmo, Jansen is also new to Texas. He will play the 2026 season with the Rangers for the first time. Last year, he split time between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, finishing with a .215 batting average.

Jansen brings eight years of MLB experience, two fewer than Nimmo, and spent the bulk of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was with Toronto for six and a half seasons before departing in 2024. While he was never an undisputed everyday starter, he carved out an important role as a reliable bench contributor.

From a financial standpoint, Jansen signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Rangers. His contract is considerably smaller than the eight-year deal Nimmo is still playing under after arriving from the Mets, with Nimmo expected to earn $15.25 million this season.