Not Tom Brady: Former Super Bowl champion is helping a group buy the San Diego Padres

Tom Brady currently has no ties to an MLB team, but another Super Bowl champion, Drew Brees, has recently joined forces with a billionaire and other investors in what appears to be a bid to purchase the San Diego Padres. The report was revealed by Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal in an article for The Athletic.

“Joe Kudla, the owner and CEO of Carlsbad, Calif.-based Vuori, has partnered with Drew Brees, who began his decorated NFL career with the San Diego Chargers, in pursuit of the Padres, according to industry sources who were granted anonymity to speak freely about the franchise’s sale process,” Lin and Rosenthal wrote.

It remains unclear whether Brees would need to contribute a significant portion of his own money toward the purchase. According to Yahoo! Finance, the former Super Bowl champion has an estimated net worth of $160 million, a relatively small figure compared to the Padres’ reported valuation of $1.95 billion, as listed by Forbes in its 2025 ranking of the most valuable MLB teams.

Brees and his group face strong competition

While Brees is a well-known and respected figure in San Diego, he and his investment group are not alone in their interest in acquiring the Padres. Another billionaire is reportedly in the mix, meaning the competition will be stiff, especially given that rival bidders may have financial resources equal to or greater than those backing Brees.

Drew Brees speaks at Super Bowl LIX. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“Other remaining suitors include Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob and English Premier League club owner José E. Feliciano, two prospective buyers whose interest in the Padres was previously reported,” Lin and Rosenthal detailed. They also noted that no formal responses have been issued by Brees or the other interested parties regarding the ongoing bidding process.

When official offers will be submitted remains unclear. “A league source described each of the five bids for the Padres as ‘strong.’ Multiple groups are expected to move on to the next round of bidding, with an agreement to buy the team possible around Opening Day.” What does appear certain is that the final sale price could approach, or even exceed, $2 billion.