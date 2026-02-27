UCL bracket set after draw: When can Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

The UEFA Champions League has entered its Round of 16, and attention is turning to the possible matchups between Europe’s biggest clubs. Real Madrid and Barcelona remain among the elite teams still in contention, and fans are already speculating about whether these two giants could face each other in the 2025‑26 tournament.

Barcelona finished fifth in the league phase, which allowed them to qualify directly for the Round of 16. Their position secured a place in the draw, keeping them in the mix as one of the top contenders moving forward.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, did not finish among the top eight and had to go through the knockout playoff against Benfica to reach this stage. They won the first leg 1‑0 and sealed the tie with a 2‑1 victory in the second leg, earning their spot in the next round and continuing their pursuit of Champions League glory.

When could Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the Champions League?

Following today’s draw, Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the Round of 16, while Barcelona has been paired with Newcastle. Real Madrid has been assigned to the silver side of the draw, while Barcelona landed on the blue side.

A detailed view of the UEFA Champions League Trophy on June 01, 2024. David Ramos/Getty Images

Based on that positioning, the earliest the two Spanish rivals could meet would be in the final, provided both teams advance through their respective ties. As always in the Champions League knockout stage, the path is set through to the final. That means any potential Clasico showdown will depend entirely on both clubs taking care of business in the rounds ahead.

Round of 16 matchups (2025-26 UEFA Champions League)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea

vs. Galatasaray vs. Liverpool

vs. Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

vs. Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich

vs. Newcastle vs. Barcelona

vs. Atleti vs. Tottenham

vs. Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting CP

vs. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal

