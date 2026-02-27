Can teams from the same country face off in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League round of 16?

Questions around the knockout stage format have resurfaced as the 2025-26 season of the UEFA Champions League moves toward the round of 16, where the draw rules often shape the tournament’s biggest storylines.

Under the current competition structure, the path to the last 16 depends on league-phase positioning and seeding, with regulations designed to balance fairness and variety in matchups.

As domestic rivals potentially cross paths on Europe’s grandest stage, attention turns to the official draw procedures and competition handbook, where the fine print can determine whether familiar opponents meet again.

Can same-country teams meet in the Champions League round of 16?

When the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League reaches its knockout phase, one of the most watched aspects of the draw is whether familiar rivals from the same nation could meet in the round of 16.

Under the competition rules for this season’s format, there is no country protection once the bracket is set, meaning clubs from the same national association can indeed be drawn against each other at this stage.

A detailed view of the UEFA Champions League logo on the Adidas Match Ball (Source: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

This change aligns with UEFA’s updated structure, where the league phase determines seeding and matchups are paired purely by draw positions rather than avoiding national ties.

As a result, powerhouse leagues with multiple qualifiers — such as the Premier League, La Liga or the Bundesliga — could see English, Spanish or German teams face off much earlier than in previous campaigns.

Beyond national associations, the draw also allows repeat fixtures from the league phase to be renewed in the last 16, setting the stage for rematches. That means a pair of clubs could meet again on the European stage soon after their domestic and league-phase battles.

