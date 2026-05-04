NY Giants could have D.J. Reader Plan B in rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis

Rookies selected in the late rounds of the NFL Draft are usually in for very steep climbs to make rosters and play meaningful roles. However, because the New York Giants need all hands on deck on their defensive line, Bobby Jamison-Travis may indeed fill a big need for the G-Men. If the Giants miss out on D.J. Reader, the rookie out of Auburn may be tasked with a pivotal role.

According to Nick Falato of Big Blue View, Jamison-Travis should earn a roster spot in New York following rookie camp and training camp before the 2026 NFL season. Moreover, the rookie interior defensive lineman could serve Harbaugh and his staff as a rotational run-stuffer.

Being a nose tackle all through college, it’s easy to see why Jamison-Travis could serve as a solution for the Giants if Reader doesn’t sign with them. Whether it’d be ideal or a wise decision, that’s another question.

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Just like general manager Joe Schoen trusts Harbaugh will get the most out of Arvell Reese, the Giants may also be confident about Jamison-Travis’ transition to the big leagues. Following the departure (via trade) of Dexter Lawrence, New York is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for reinforcements in the trenches. Reader remains the top priority but there have been no updates on that saga as of late.

D. J. Reader is in the crosshairs of the Giants.

NY Giants make defensive line top priority

The franchise’s intentions were made clear as the G-Men selected Jamison-Travis with the 186th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moreover, the organization will continue to explore its options in free agency. According to reports, the Giants want veteran Austin Johnson back to help fill Lawrence’s void.

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The sudden quiet around Reader-to-New York rumors may grow fans concerned, but there are no signs that suggest Schoen, Harbaugh, and company are any less motivated to go after Reader. Even if Jamison-Travis blossoms into a solid defensive tackle, the Giants can still use more help on the interior of the defensive line.

More about Jamison-Travis

Measured during the NFL Combine at 6-foot-4 and 322 pounds, it’s easy to see why the Giants were mesmerized by the product out of Auburn. His frame makes him a problem for any center or guard at the line of scrimmage, and even double teams can struggle to keep him in check.

Last season, Jamison-Travis started all 12 games at the nose tackle position for the Auburn Tigers. He recorded a career-best 36 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss (TFL). Playing Jamison-Travis in a role many believe is reserved for Reader may be a lot to ask of the rookie.

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However, Jamison-Travis isn’t a typical first-year prospect. Before enrolling at Auburn in 2023, he spent three years at Iowa Western Community College. As he enters his rookie season, Jamison-Travis is 25 years old. That makes him older than stars Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, and Malik Nabers.