What happens if Man City win, tie or lose vs Everton today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 35?

The Premier League title race is entering its decisive stretch, and Manchester City arrive at Matchday 35 knowing there is virtually no margin for error. Pep Guardiola’s side sit just behind leaders Arsenal but with a crucial game in hand.

This means the clash against Everton could reshape the standings depending on the result. City’s mission is straightforward on paper but complex in reality: keep pace in a razor-tight race where every point carries massive weight.

Everton step into the spotlight as potential disruptors. Sitting mid-table but still chasing a late push toward European spots, they have plenty to play for—and the ability to influence the title race despite not being directly involved in it.

Advertisement

What happens if Man City beat Everton today?

A win for Manchester City against Everton on Matchday 35 of the Premier League would move them from 70 to 73 points. That would leave them just three behind Arsenal, who currently lead the table with 76 points but have already played 35 matches.

Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva applaud the fans (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

So, City would cut the gap to Arsenal to three points and stay alive in the Premier League title race with one game in hand. That gap is crucial. With one game in hand, they would control their own destiny.

Advertisement

What happens if Man City and Everton tie today?

Manchester City would drop two crucial points, making the title race harder and increasing their reliance on Arsenal slipping. A draw would leave City with 71 points, five shy of Arsenal with a game in hand but would now need near-perfect results in their remaining matches.

In practical terms, this result shifts pressure: City would still be alive in the race, but no longer in full control. Arsenal would remain in the stronger position, knowing that matching City’s results could be enough to stay ahead.

What happens if Man City lose to Everton today?

A loss to Everton would see Manchester City stay six points behind Arsenal, losing control in the title race even with a game in hand.

Advertisement

City would no longer depend solely on their own results; they would need Arsenal to drop points in their remaining fixtures. That’s a dangerous position in a title race, especially against a team that has already proven consistent at the top.

The top of the Premier League table ahead of Everton vs. Man City