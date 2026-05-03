NY Giants eye veteran RB help after missing on Jeremiyah Love as Cam Skattebo recovers

The New York Giants may have missed out on some of their preferred running back targets, but the search for depth at the position is far from over. After failing to land players like Jeremiyah Love and Kenneth Walker III, attention is now turning to veteran options who could still provide value.

According to Darryl Slater, there are several names worth monitoring as the Giants reassess the market. “Najee Harris would be an intriguing addition. He briefly played for Harbaugh’s brother Jim with the Chargers last season before tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 3. But it’s not like he’s that old. He turned 28 in March. Similarly, Miles Sanders and Antonio Gibson are both coming off knee injuries, but still seemingly have some juice left.”

Those options highlight the type of players the Giants and John Harbaugh could consider before the 2026 season. Experienced backs with upside, but also with recent injury concerns.

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Giants need depth behind Cam Skattebo

The urgency at running back is tied directly to the current state of the roster. Cam Skattebo remains the projected lead option, but he is recovering from an ankle injury, creating uncertainty around his availability and workload.

That leaves the Giants in need of reliable depth, especially with a young offense led by quarterback Jaxson Dart. Establishing balance on offense will be critical, and having multiple capable backs could help ease pressure on the passing game.

While none of the potential targets come without risk, they offer different skill sets and experience levels that could complement Skattebo. Harris brings power and familiarity with a physical system, Sanders offers versatility, and Gibson adds a dual-threat element as both a runner and receiver.

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For now, the Giants are evaluating their options. But after missing on earlier targets and dealing with injury concerns, adding another running back feels less like a luxury, and more like a necessity.