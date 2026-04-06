Logan Webb tells Giants fans to ‘take a deep breath’ after slow start

Logan Webb was on the mound during another tough home loss for the San Francisco Giants early in the 2026 season, and afterward made it clear he doesn’t want panic setting in. With most of the schedule still ahead, Webb stressed patience.

According to KNBR, Webb said: “There’s 152 games left in the season … I think before anyone hits the panic button you just gotta take a deep breath. We’ve played some good teams, just go out there tomorrow and try to compete.”

In his latest outing, his second loss of the 2026 MLB season, the Giants fell 5-2 despite Webb delivering a strong performance. He held the New York Mets to just one run over seven innings before relievers Keaton Winn and Erik Miller each allowed two runs, sealing the loss.

Advertisement

Tough spot for Giants, but not hopeless

San Francisco enters April 6 with a 3-7 record, sitting at the bottom of the NL West behind the Colorado Rockies, who also have three wins but one fewer loss. It’s a difficult position, even with more than 150 games still to play.

Logan Webb: "There's 152 games left in the season … I think before anyone hits the panic button you just gotta take a deep breath. We've played some good teams, just go out there tomorrow and try to compete." pic.twitter.com/dJPL2t8Wi9 — KNBR (@KNBR) April 6, 2026

While Webb is right about the long season ahead, slow starts like this are never easy to overcome. The contrast is especially sharp compared to last year, when the Giants opened 8-2 and finished April at 19-12, building early optimism among fans.

Advertisement

That momentum didn’t carry through, however, as San Francisco ultimately finished the 2025 season at 81-81 and missed the postseason, another reminder that both hot and cold starts don’t always define the final outcome.