Ex-Mets GM raises concerns about Francisco Lindor as struggles continue

The New York Mets remain stuck in a difficult stretch, and Francisco Lindor has become a central focus as the team’s offensive struggles continue. With New York losing eight straight games and falling to the bottom of the NL East, questions are beginning to go beyond performance on the field.

Former Mets general manager Jim Duquette suggested that Lindor’s issues may not be limited to baseball. “Most of the excuses are inexcusable really,” Duquette said on Foul Territory. “I don’t see him interacting with his teammates as much as he normally does… there’s a lot of things there with Lindor.”

After Steve Cohen offered optimism, the comments add another layer to what has already been a difficult start for Lindor, who is hitting just .184 with one home run. He has shown flashes, including supplying the Mets’ only run in a recent loss, but consistency has remained elusive through the season’s opening weeks

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Lindor’s slump reflects broader offensive issues

Lindor’s struggles are part of a larger problem for the Mets lineup, which has failed to produce regularly. The team has scored two or fewer runs in seven of its last eight games, putting constant pressure on the pitching staff.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets fields a ground ball. Luke Hales/Getty Images

The shortstop has recorded just a handful of multi-hit games and has gone hitless in more than half of the team’s contests so far. For a player expected to anchor the lineup, that lack of production has been difficult for New York to overcome. As the losses have piled up, frustration has become more visible both on the field and around the clubhouse.

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Mets searching for answers during key stretch

The Mets now face an important stretch that could help reset their season. A road series against the Chicago Cubs is next, followed by a homestand against teams that, on paper, present an opportunity to regain momentum.

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For New York to turn things around, Lindor’s performance will be key. Whether his struggles are purely baseball-related or influenced by factors beyond the field, as Duquette suggested, the Mets need their star shortstop to find his rhythm soon.