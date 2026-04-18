NY Mets’ David Stearns shuts down criticism of Carlos Mendoza amid ongoing losing streak

The New York Mets continue to navigate a difficult stretch, but team president David Stearns made it clear the focus is not on replacing manager Carlos Mendoza. Amid an eight-game losing streak marked by inconsistent offense and mental mistakes, Stearns publicly backed his skipper, reinforcing confidence in his leadership.

“No. I think Mendy is doing a really good job,” Stearns said, via SNY. “I think he’s putting our players in position to succeed. He’s enormously consistent. So, no, I don’t agree with that.”

The statement comes at a time when scrutiny has grown around the Mets’ performance. New York has struggled to generate offense, scoring two or fewer runs in multiple recent games, while defensive lapses and missed opportunities have compounded the situation, even as Steven Cohen offered optimism.

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Stearns emphasizes trust in Mendoza’s leadership

Stearns went beyond a simple endorsement, outlining why the organization continues to believe in Mendoza despite the results. His comments highlighted preparation, in-game decision-making, and consistency as key strengths.

David Stearns was asked about the job Carlos Mendoza is doing:



"I think Mendy's doing a very good job. I think Mendy is putting players in position to succeed and we need to go out and play better." pic.twitter.com/XjHojdnov9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 17, 2026

“I think both in terms of how he’s managing in the clubhouse, how he’s getting guys to the right pockets — whether it’s matchups out of the bullpen, the right matchups in games,” Stearns explained. “I think he’s doing a good job.”

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The Mets’ front office views the current slump as an execution issue rather than a strategic failure. While results have not followed, the internal belief is that Mendoza continues to position players effectively — a sign that the problems lie more with performance than leadership.

Pressure builds, but Mets maintain stability

Mendoza, now in his third season, holds a 179-164 managerial record. He guided the Mets to an 89-73 finish and a National League Championship Series appearance in 2024, establishing early credibility. However, a late collapse in 2025 and the current skid have intensified outside pressure.

Despite that, Stearns’ public stance signals stability. With Mendoza in the final guaranteed year of his contract — and a club option for 2027 — the organization is choosing continuity over reaction.

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For the Mets, the message is clear: improvement must come from within the roster. And for now, Mendoza remains the leader expected to guide that turnaround.