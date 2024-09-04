Mets' Francisco Lindor gets honest about MVP race vs. Shohei Ohtani

The race for MVP heats up as New York Mets star Francisco Lindor shares his thoughts on the battle with frontrunner Shohei Ohtani.

Francisco Lindor, the standout player for the New York Mets, has had an impressive season and is looking to lead his team to the playoffs. Although it can be difficult to compete with Shohei Ohtani in the race for NL MVP, Lindor has proven his worth as a leader and offensive powerhouse.

The Mets will try to complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Tanner Houck will be the starting pitchers for their respective teams.

Lindor has been on a hot streak, collecting hits in 14 consecutive games and reaching base in 32 straight. His offensive production has been key to the Mets’ success, as they are just half a game out of the final wild-card spot in the National League.

While it’s hard to compete with Ohtani, who is on pace for 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, Lindor has established himself as an elite player. His leadership and ability to produce runs have been critical for the Mets. “If it happens, it would be a dream,” Lindor said of winning the MVP.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Lindor’s outstanding performance

Since becoming the Mets’ leading hitter on May 18, Francisco Lindor has posted a .307 batting average with 23 home runs in 95 games. In addition, his defense has been exceptional, making him a complete player.

The Red Sox look to end their losing streak

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are going through a tough stretch, having lost four straight games and falling 4 1/2 games out of the last wild-card spot in the American League.

Boston has struggled offensively during this losing streak, scoring just five runs over the past four games. However, they have shown resilience and had opportunities to win.

The matchup between the Mets and Red Sox will be crucial for both teams as they fight for a playoff spot. The Mets will look to maintain their momentum and secure another win, while the Red Sox will try to end their skid and stay in the playoff hunt.