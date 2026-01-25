NY Mets reportedly lifted a major headache off the Rangers by sending Brandon Nimmo to Texas

By trading Brandon Nimmo to Texas, the New York Mets not only acquired Marcus Semien, but also may have helped the Rangers resolve a difficult internal situation involving Corey Seager, according to a new report.

Joel Sherman recently detailed the situation in an article for The New York Post: “The Rangers felt the relationship between Marcus Semien and Corey Seager had become so toxic that they were willing to take Nimmo and $5 million from the Mets to move the three years and $72 million owed to Semien.”

The Rangers were not concerned about parting ways with their team captain. Their priority was putting an end to the ongoing drama surrounding Seager, one of the most important players on the roster, who finished the 2025 season with 103 hits, 21 home runs, 50 RBIs, and a .271 batting average.

Semien tried to keep the Rangers together

While Nimmo’s arrival in Texas came as a surprise, Semien had reportedly never stopped trying to bring his teammates closer together, as Colton Stites wrote for The Prospect Times.

“Marcus Semien, on the other hand, brought a high-energy, vocal presence to the clubhouse. Known for his durability (playing all 162 games in multiple seasons) and Gold Glove defense, Semien actively tried to foster team unity during 2025’s rough patches. As reported by DLLS Rangers insider Jeff Wilson, Semien organized several team get-togethers, but attendance was disappointingly low—often just a handful of players showed up.”

Last season, Semien appeared in 127 games for the Rangers, recording 108 hits, 15 home runs, 62 RBIs, and a .230 batting average in what became his fourth and final season in Texas alongside Seager.

“Tensions reportedly peaked late in the season, with an alleged remark from Semien to Seager about ‘talking a lot for someone who only played around 30 games,’ underscoring frustration over injuries and perceived uneven contributions,” Stites wrote