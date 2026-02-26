NY Rangers learn Mike Sullivan’s plans for the future after clear message from HC

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are determined to turn the tide after a disheartening first half to the NHL season. Coming off the Olympic break, there is not really much room for the Rangers to keep sinking. The only way should be up.

The Rangers are set to be one of the main sellers going into the NHL trade deadline. Pretty much everyone could be made available by the Blueshirts, as Sullivan and company acknowledge it’s time to start from scratch. Or as GM Chris Drury has put it time and again: retool.

On that note, reports suggest the Rangers are actively shopping a former first-round selection in defenseman Braden Schneider. It’s clear New York is focusing on the future rather than the 2025-26 NHL season. Still, Sullivan made it clear that the Rangers aren’t tanking nor throwing in the towel.

Sullivan’s answer

“It’s a little bit of both,” Sullivan answered a question on whether he will prioritize winning games or developing prospects, via Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic. “We’re going to try to win. We’re going to try to compete. We’re going to try to hold the group accountable to a certain standard.“

Mike Sullivan of Team United States at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

“And at the same time, we’re going to do our best to gain a better understanding of what we have and potentially to help us to make the right decisions about where we want to go moving forward. It’s not like a lot of the young players that we have haven’t been granted an opportunity to make a mark, so to speak. So we’ll continue to do that.”

Sullivan’s message is not surprising. The first-year head coach in New York City will not openly admit that the Rangers are angling to strengthen their draft position. Moreover, the players do not care about that—they want to win, and suggesting otherwise would send all the wrong messages throughout the locker room.

