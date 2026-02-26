Trending topics:
NHL

NY Rangers learn Mike Sullivan’s plans for the future after clear message from HC

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan sent a clear message to the rest of the team for the home stretch of the 2025-26 NHL season.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Mike Sullivan of Team United States at 2026 Winter Olympic games
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesMike Sullivan of Team United States at 2026 Winter Olympic games

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are determined to turn the tide after a disheartening first half to the NHL season. Coming off the Olympic break, there is not really much room for the Rangers to keep sinking. The only way should be up.

The Rangers are set to be one of the main sellers going into the NHL trade deadline. Pretty much everyone could be made available by the Blueshirts, as Sullivan and company acknowledge it’s time to start from scratch. Or as GM Chris Drury has put it time and again: retool.

On that note, reports suggest the Rangers are actively shopping a former first-round selection in defenseman Braden Schneider. It’s clear New York is focusing on the future rather than the 2025-26 NHL season. Still, Sullivan made it clear that the Rangers aren’t tanking nor throwing in the towel.

Advertisement

Sullivan’s answer

It’s a little bit of both,” Sullivan answered a question on whether he will prioritize winning games or developing prospects, via Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic. “We’re going to try to win. We’re going to try to compete. We’re going to try to hold the group accountable to a certain standard.

Mike Sullivan gives instructions

Mike Sullivan of Team United States at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

Advertisement

And at the same time, we’re going to do our best to gain a better understanding of what we have and potentially to help us to make the right decisions about where we want to go moving forward. It’s not like a lot of the young players that we have haven’t been granted an opportunity to make a mark, so to speak. So we’ll continue to do that.”

NY Rangers HC Mike Sullivan issues bold reminder for J.T. Miller, rest of the team as NHL resumes

see also

NY Rangers HC Mike Sullivan issues bold reminder for J.T. Miller, rest of the team as NHL resumes

Sullivan’s message is not surprising. The first-year head coach in New York City will not openly admit that the Rangers are angling to strengthen their draft position. Moreover, the players do not care about that—they want to win, and suggesting otherwise would send all the wrong messages throughout the locker room.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will finish in last place in the East?

already voted 0 people

Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Sullivan sends Miller, NY Rangers bold reminder
NHL

Sullivan sends Miller, NY Rangers bold reminder

NY Rangers actively shopping former first-round pick amid Vincent Trocheck speculation
NHL

NY Rangers actively shopping former first-round pick amid Vincent Trocheck speculation

Panarin makes sincere confession on facing Sullivan, NY Rangers after trade to Kings
NHL

Panarin makes sincere confession on facing Sullivan, NY Rangers after trade to Kings

NBC clarifies why Taryn Hatcher will no longer serve as Phillies sideline reporter
MLB

NBC clarifies why Taryn Hatcher will no longer serve as Phillies sideline reporter

Better Collective Logo