Independiente del Valle vs Inter Miami: Lineups for 2026 club friendly in Puerto Rico

After suffering a heavy 3-0 loss to LAFC in their 2026 MLS season opener, Inter Miami travel to Puerto Rico to face Independiente del Valle in a friendly at the Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium.

This fixture was originally scheduled for February 13 as part of Inter Miami’s ‘Champions’ Tour’ through South America, but a sudden muscle injury to Lionel Messi forced a postponement to ensure the Argentine superstar could participate.

Inter Miami arrive in Bayamon having completed an eventful South American tour that saw the Herons record a 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima in Peru, a 2-1 victory over Atlético Nacional in Colombia, and a 2-2 draw against Barcelona SC in Ecuador. Coupled with its recent regular-season setback in Los Angeles, Javier Mascherano’s side will be eager to regain its rhythm before returning to league play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conversely, Independiente del Valle enter the match on a high note, having secured a 2-0 victory over Guayaquil City in their Ecuadorian league debut. Facing a squad filled with global icons, the reigning LigaPro champions will look for a historic victory that would resonate throughout the club’s history.

Lionel Messi reacts during the MLS season opener vs LAFC. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Independiente del Valle projected lineup

Uruguayan manager Joaquin Papa has his full squad available following their successful season start. The Rayados are expected to field a strong side as they look to test themselves against elite international competition.

Advertisement

Probable lineup to face Inter Miami: Guido Villar; Daykol Romero, Richard Schunke, Mateo Carabajal; Patrik Mercado, Jhegson Méndez, Junior Sornoza, Justin Lerma; Djorkaeff Reasco, Matias Perello, Carlos Gonzalez.

Advertisement

Inter Miami projected lineup

For Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is expected to start after successfully navigating the full 90 minutes of the MLS opener against LAFC. Javier Mascherano will be without the services of Sergio Reguilon, who remains the only significant injury concern for the squad.

Probable lineup to face Independiente del Valle: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael Silva, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; Luis Suarez.

Advertisement