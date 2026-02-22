Brandon Nimmo sends subtle shot to the NY Mets as he prepares for debut season with the Rangers

Brandon Nimmo played for the New York Mets since 2016 to 2025. After 10 seasons, he was traded and it seems like the outfielder didn’t take it kindly. Speaking now as a member of the Texas Rangers, he sent a shot to his former team.

Speaking to Foul Territory, Nimmo sent a clear message to the Mets, stating that now at least he feels cherished. “You want to be where you’re wanted, where you’re appreciated, and the Rangers made it abundantly clear.” That’s a shot if there’s ever been one.

Nimmo had a career-high 25 home runs in 2025, but the Mets still traded him. He slashed .324/.436/.760 but the fact was that David Stearns wanted a change, and that ultimately was the factor that determined Nimmo’s fate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Cohen spoke about Nimmo too

Per Will Sammon of The Athletic, Cohen spoke to Nimmo explaining the situation and why he was getting traded. “This is really hard for me [Cohen] because you’re someone that I have developed a really good relationship with, and I’m trying to look at this from a business standpoint, but I also care about the person that you are.” Cohen then expanded on the reasoning behind the move.

Steve Cohen at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

“But also, this is David’s team,” Cohen said. “There’s a reason that I hired David, and it was to run the team. I can’t make all these decisions, and I love you as a person, but if this is what David feels like is best for the team, then I’m gonna go with him.”

Advertisement

see also NY Mets may have a future left-handed bat among their prospects, according to Carlos Mendoza

Nimmo’s role with the Rangers is almost defined

Skip Schumaker, who is the Rangers manager, said that Nimmo will likely hit leadoff, as well as playing right field. Nimmo spent most of the 2024 season batting second, but as the leadoff, Nimmo has been incredibly effective.

Advertisement

Across 2,647 trips to the plate as a leadoff hitter, Nimmo has been a model of consistency, posting a .268/.372/.448 slash line. His ability has earned him 319 walks, while his sneaky power has made Nimmo go for 80 home runs from the top of the lineup.

The Texas leadoff spot became an irregular mess in 2025 where the team failed to find a rhythm once Marcus Semien moved out of the role. The Rangers’ production plummeted due to that. The team’s leadoff hitters limped to the fifth-lowest OBP in the MLB. This makes Nimmo’s elite on-base skills a plug-and-play solution for the lineup.

Advertisement