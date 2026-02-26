NY Mets’ Freddy Peralta shares if there is pressure with Carlos Mendoza as his new manager

Expectations are high among the New York Mets fanbase as they eagerly anticipate the team’s revamped roster for the upcoming season. A standout addition to the pitching rotation is Freddy Peralta, whose presence promises to bring renewed vigor and a competitive edge.

Following a rigorous training session, Peralta faced inquiries from journalist John Sang regarding the potential pressures of playing under renowned Latin American manager Carlos Mendoza. Peralta offered a candid insight into the situation.

“I wouldn’t call it pressure; it’s a deep commitment. It demands real sacrifice from everyone on this team, especially from me. It’s a commitment to the team, to myself, to my family, to the fans, and to this city. We have to show up every single day, give everything we’ve got, and fight to win,” Peralta articulated to Sang after the training session, setting the tone for the challenges ahead.

Peralta’s comments underscore his focus for the upcoming season. With strong family support and a steadfast commitment to excellence, the Mets could experience immediate benefits from his inclusion in the rotation.

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks to media.

Lindor’s thoughts on Peralta’s arrival

Among those eagerly awaiting Peralta’s impact on the mound is Francisco Lindor, currently sidelined due to a preseason injury. Despite being on the injured list during spring training, Lindor remains highly engaged with his teammates.

Though not physically present in training, Lindor maintains his involvement with the team and has shared optimistic views on Peralta and other new roster additions.

Mets’ projected pitching rotation with Peralta included

Manager Mendoza faces the challenging task of selecting Opening Day pitchers from a strong rotation that includes names like Luke Weaver. Yet, one thing is clear: Peralta is expected to be a key figure in the starting lineup as the Mets kick off the season.

Here is the projected pitching rotation for Opening Day:

Ace – Freddy Peralta (RHP) Nolan McLean (RHP) Clay Holmes (RHP) Sean Manaea (LHP) David Peterson (LHP) Wildcard – Kodai Senga (RHP)

