Former Red Sox, Dodgers World Series champion reliever reportedly signing with Rangers

Veteran reliever and two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers is reportedly set to join the Texas Rangers, aiming to add bullpen depth.

By Alexander Rosquez

Ryan Brasier #54 of the Cubs throws in the top of the ninth inning during the MLB Tokyo Series.
© Masterpress/Getty ImagesRyan Brasier #54 of the Cubs throws in the top of the ninth inning during the MLB Tokyo Series.

Veteran reliever Ryan Brasier is set to continue his Major League career with a new opportunity, as he looks to prove he can still contribute to a contending bullpen.

The 38-year-old right-hander is a two-time World Series champion, having won titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. While injuries slowed him down last season, he has shown in recent years that he can still be effective when healthy, especially in high-leverage situations.

According to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Brasier and the Texas Rangers are finalizing a contract, with Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News adding that it is expected to be a minor-league deal that includes a non-roster invitation to spring training.

A proven arm with postseason pedigree

Brasier’s career has included clear ups and downs, but his postseason résumé stands out. During Boston’s 2018 playoff run, he allowed just one earned run in 8 2/3 innings, playing a key role in the bullpen.

Ryan Brasier #57 with the Dodgers celebrates with the Commissioner’s Trophy. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Ryan Brasier #57 with the Dodgers celebrates with the Commissioner’s Trophy. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

With the Dodgers in 2024, Brasier served as an opener in two postseason games, including an elimination matchup against the Padres that ended in a shutout win. Overall, he logged nine innings across eight playoff appearances that year.

New opportunity in Texas

Last season with the Chicago Cubs, Brasier spent most of the year on the injured list due to a groin strain. He appeared in just 28 games, finishing with a 4.50 ERA, though his underlying numbers suggested he pitched better than the results showed.

The Rangers’ bullpen is an area that could use added depth, giving Brasier a realistic path to earn a role if he stays healthy. Pitching for his hometown team adds another layer of motivation as he heads into spring training looking to extend his career and make an impact in Texas.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
