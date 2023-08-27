Corbin Carroll has been playing with the Arizona Diamondbacks since 2022. Although he is still a rookie in 2023, he was selected to the All-Star Game. He is one of the outfielders on the Arizona roster.

The Diamondbacks are still in contention for the playoffs. As of August 27, 2023, they are in second place in the NL West with a record of 69-62. If they continue to win games, it is likely that they will reach the postseason as a wild card team.

The Diamondbacks have had a good month of August so far. After losing their first 11 games of the month, they have gone on to win multiples series.

Which record list did Corbin Carroll join with Mike Trout?

According to Sarah Langs and other sources, Corbin Carroll has joined an exclusive list of rookies with 20+ home runs and 40+ stolen bases. The other members of this list are Mike Trout, Mitchell Page, and Tommie Agee.

Carroll has had a great year in 2023. He has 445 at-bats, 120+ hits, a .279 batting average, 90+ runs, and 64+ RBIs. He is signed to an 8-year, $111 million contract with the Diamondbacks.