Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs live in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Milwaukee Bucks will face off against San Antonio Spurs in a thrilling 2024/2025 NBA regular-season showdown. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer. Check here for game times and streaming details to catch all the excitement live.

[Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Milwaukee Bucks are determined to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot as they trail the Orlando Magic, who hold the fourth seed with a 22-16 record. The Bucks, sitting fifth at 18-16, know that victories are crucial to closing the gap.

However, their path to success won’t be easy as they face the revamped San Antonio Spurs, who, after years of struggles, appear poised to make a postseason push in the 2024-2025 season. With a 18-18 record, the Spurs are currently in the tenth spot, but they’re aware that a string of wins could propel them up the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs match be played?

Milwaukee Bucks face San Antonio Spurs this Wednesday, January 8, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 9:30 PM (ET).

Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs – Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

see also Warriors' Steve Kerr reveals the reason behind managing Stephen Curry's playing time

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 NBA regular season matchup between Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs inthe USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.