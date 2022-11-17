With the MLB season already on the record books, let's take a look at the top three best infielders that could be available in the offseason.

The 2022 Major League Baseball season was full of surprises. Nonetheless, watching the Houston Astros take the World Series wasn't all that shocking, considering how consistent and good they were for most of the season.

Needless to say, the rest of the league will try to replicate their success and put together a team that could challenge come playoff time. That will be easier said than done, but there could be multiple players that could help with that cause.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three of the best players who could be available and switch teams in free agency. Spoiler alert: Your favorite team will most likely miss the chance to sign them.

MLB Rumors: 3 Best Infielders That Could Be Available

3. Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox haven't been able to reach an agreement on a contract extension. He's had enough of giving up money to help the team out, and feels like he deserves more.

Moreover, the Red Sox failed to stay in contention this season, and will have plenty o new faces after several of their stars hit free agency. Bogaerts has been a stalwart for the organization, but his days in Boston seem numbered.

2. Trea Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers struck gold when they acquired Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals. He can play multiple positions and is one of the best lead-off hitters in all the Big Show.

Turner's defense is only topped by his offense, and the Dodgers simply can't afford to let him walk away in free agency. However, he could be tempted to join another team if the offer is high enough.

1. Carlos Correa

There was plenty of speculation regarding Carlos Correa's future for most of the season. And while the Minnesota Twins peaked later in the season, it seems like it may not be enough to retain him.

Correa was the most sought-after shortstop in the market the last offseason and is a lock to go through the same again if he decides to opt-out from his deal. He's too good to waste his talents on a non-contending team.