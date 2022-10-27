With the New York Yankees season already over, let's take a look at the three teams that could win the Aaron Judge sweepstakes.

Let's get things started by stating that there's no way the New York Yankees can afford to lose Aaron Judge. He's fresh off one of the greatest seasons in MLB history, and it would be adding insult to injury after such a humiliating end to the season.

But we've seen crazier things happen. There's a chance Judge resents Yankees fans for booing him — yeah, the guy who raked 62 bombs and carried them this season — after striking out in the playoffs.

There's also a chance Judge wants to leave after being lowballed by the Yankees or doesn't feel valued enough if they don't ask him to be the team's captain. Whatever the case, these are the oddsmakers' favorites to lure Judge away from the Bronx.

MLB Rumors: Potential Destinations For Aaron Judge

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (+300)

You can never rule the Los Angeles Dodgers out of the equation when a star becomes available. Judge is a California native, and you know money won't be an issue for the biggest powerhouse in the National League.

The Dodgers are also fresh off a heartbreaking loss and will look to add even more firepower to their team. They'd give Judge the best chance to finally win the World Series after years of shortcomings in the Bronx.

2. New York Mets (+275)

The New York Mets have lived under the Yankees' shadow for way too long. So, what better way to really get the Steve Cohen era started than by stealing the Bombers' best player with a record-breaking deal?

Cohen has shown that he won't hesitate to spend big bucks to finally get his team over the hump. Judge would get to stay in the Big Apple, and the Mets are a better team than the Yankees right now.

1. San Francisco Giants (+200)

The latest reports claim that no team will outbid the San Francisco Giants in the race for Judge's services. Again, this would give them a chance to be closer to home, although it would be a somewhat odd choice.

If money's what he's after, then joining the Giants would be a no-brainer. But this team isn't built to contend right away, nor it'll be for the next couple of years. Then again, we've seen crazier things happen.