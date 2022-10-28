The World Series does not stop drawing attention in all the details, and one of those details is Dusty Baker's black gloves, this is not the first time that he wears gloves of that color. Check here why.

For people who don't know Dusty Baker he is the Houston Astros’ manager, even though his full name is Johnnie B. "Dusty" Baker Jr. This is the second time he has made it to the World Series with the Astros.

Baker is 0-2 as a manager in the World Series, the first time he led a team to the World Series was the San Francisco Giants in 2002, they lost to the Los Angeles Angels.

In 2021 he was back in the World Series as the Astros Manager, almost twenty years later, and this time bad luck was going to haunt Baker again losing the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Why does Dusty Baker wear black gloves during the World Series?

This is the second World Series where Dusty Baker is wearing black gloves and the reason is very simple, he is wearing black gloves to protect himself from Covid-19. His wife, Melissa revealed that since the 2021 World Series, her husband, Dusty Baker is wearing black gloves to stay safe from the virus.

Dusty Baker is the Houston Astros manager since 2020, in the three seasons with the Astros they have played in the playoffs and this is the second time that Dusty and the Astros have reached the World Series.

This could be Dusty Baker's last season as manager, he was born in 1949 and it is unlikely that he will be able to continue as a manager at 75 years of age.