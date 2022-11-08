With the MLB season already in the history books, we'll take a look at the top three players who could switch sides next season.

The 2022 Major League Baseball season was one for the ages, that's for sure. At least, that's how you feel if you're Marlon Mack or a Houston Astros fan, and not so much if you were rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies.

But way beyond the final outcome, the 2022 season had some historical moments we'll never forget. And while it may have been disappointing to some, there's still the hope to get better for next season.

With that in mind, multiple organizations are set to break the bank and make some big investments in the winter. That's why here, we'll let you know about three superstars that could switch sides for 2023.

MLB Rumors: 3 Superstars Who Could Change Teams

3. Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander shut down all the doubters this season. Despite his age and being fresh off a major injury, the veteran hurler turned back the clock to have one of the best campaigns of his career.

So, Verlander could opt out of the final year of his contract and take a page out of Max Scherzer's book. There will certainly be a big market for a durable, proven veteran who just earned Cy Young honors and a World Series ring.

2. Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom made it clear that he planned to opt out of the final years of his contract with the New York Mets. And even though he never shut down the possibility of coming back, he's still likely to explore the market.

There will always be some durability concerns after injury-riddled campaigns. But deGrom is the best pitcher in the world when healthy, and teams like the Atlanta Braves will be glad to break the bank just to get him.

1. Aaron Judge

Some never thought Aaron Judge was really going to leave the Bronx. But the season ended on a low note for the New York Yankees, and reports state that he was quite hurt after being booed by his own fans.

Judge is coming off one of the greatest seasons not only in Yankees history, but also in the history of this beautiful sport. He bet on himself and it paid off, so he might want to take the money from a contender to finally be a part of a World Series run.