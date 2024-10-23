MLB: LA Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63, leaving behind a legacy of incredible stats and notoriety as a Mexican athlete

Former LA Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela leaves behind a lasting impact on baseball and Latino culture, celebrated for his remarkable achievements and pioneering spirit.

The MLB and Los Angeles Dodgers are in mourning with the death of famed pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, known as “El Toro.” The Mexican star was one of the most influential Latino baseball players of the 1980s and a national hero in Mexico. He passed away at 63 after leaving the Dodgers broadcasting team to focus on his health.

Social media posts and praise from all over the baseball and sports community poured in as the news of his death comes on the eve of the Dodgers‘ game against the New York Yankees for the MLB World Series.

Mexican soccer icon Hugo Sánchez called Fernando Valenzuela, “a person who served as a sports symbol for us,” on ESPN’s Futbol Picante, adding, “When they watched a match with the three (Fernando, Julio César Chávez, and Hugo Sánchez), the country would come to a standstill. Now Fernando has stopped us all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fernando Valenzuela Stats

Fernando Valenzuela played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, 11 of them for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the height of his career. El Toro also played for the California Angels (1991), Baltimore Orioles (1993), Philadelphia Phillies (1994), San Diego Padres (1995–1997), and lastly, the St. Louis Cardinals (1997).

His MLB all-time record stands at 173-153 with over 2,000 strikeouts and a 3.54 ERA. Among his accolades, Valenzuela was a 6-time All-Star from 1981 to 1986, won the World Series in 1981, and also received the National League Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards in 1981.

Advertisement

FERNANDO VALENZUELA OF THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS DELIVERS A PITCH AT DODGER STADIUM IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA. MANDATORY CREDIT: MIKE POWELL/ALLSPORT.

Advertisement

He was the NL wins leader in 1986, pitched a no-hitter in June of 1990, and had his number 34 retired by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Advertisement

Fernando Valenzuela influence on MLB and Latinos

see also MLB World Series: How much are tickets to see New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers?

However, his most significant legacy was stimulating Latino enthusiasm for MLB, leading to increased attendance at his games and boosting TV and radio coverage across Mexico. In 1981, eleven of his twelve starts at Dodger Stadium sold out. His fandom was called “Fernandomania.”