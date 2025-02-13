MLB News: Former Guardians pitcher makes enthusiastic admission about joining the Yankees

The New York Yankees have made significant moves this MLB offseason, bolstering their roster with key acquisitions both via free agency and trades. Despite losing Juan Soto to free agency, the Yankees have added notable players such as Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Devin Williams.

However, one of the most intriguing signings—though under the radar—is veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who joined the Yankees on a minor league contract. At 37 years old, Carrasco will need to prove himself to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster, but his excitement is evident.

“I think it is really exciting. Everyone in baseball wants to play with the Yankees at least once. This is my dream right now, so I’m here, ready to go, and focused on Spring Training,” Carrasco shared via SNY Yankees.

Carrasco’s challenge to earn a roster spot

While Carrasco’s enthusiasm is palpable, he faces a tough challenge to show he still has the skills needed to compete at the highest level. In 2024, with the Cleveland Guardians, he struggled, finishing with a 3-10 record, a 5.64 ERA, and a 1.399 WHIP. With the Yankees’ deep pitching rotation, earning a spot will be highly competitive.

Potential impact on the Yankees

If Carrasco can rediscover his best form, he could be a valuable asset for the Yankees. He has demonstrated his effectiveness throughout his career, even recording over 200 strikeouts in three separate MLB seasons. While the road to the main roster won’t be easy, Carrasco’s experience and potential could make him an intriguing piece for a team focused on contending for a World Series title.

