Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his hamstring last November to repair a partial tear, preventing him from finishing the 2024 season with the Dallas Cowboys. Because of this, the big question is the quarterback’s status toward the near future.

The franchise is going through a period of significant changes. Mike McCarthy is out as head coach and has been replaced by Brian Schottenheimer. Matt Eberflus is the new defensive coordinator, and Klayton Adams will serve as the offensive coordinator. However, all success will ultimately depend on the players.

The Cowboys have gone nearly 30 years without winning the Super Bowl, so the margin for error is gone. Additionally, the NFC East will be one of the toughest divisions, with the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles as the defending champions after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

What kind of injury did Dak Prescott get?

Dak Prescott decided to have surgery as the best option to finally repair that partially torn hamstring. It was a very difficult moment as he had to sacrifice the second half of the 2024 season with the Cowboys.

Three months later, Prescott delivered an update on his recovery process. “My health is good. I’m doing a lot more. Getting there. I’m what, 12 weeks or so out of surgery now. So, I’m really looking to amp it up here recently. I’ve got all my confidence and we’ll be fine.”

