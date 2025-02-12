Dak Prescott watched closely as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. This was the quarterback’s surprising response about how far away the Cowboys are from that level of excellence.

“I feel like we’ve competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we’ve played them. I don’t want to say, ‘Check the record’, when the other guy is holding the trophy, right? So, credit to them. They’ve earned it and they deserve it by all means. But, yeah, we’re very close.”

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the championship in three decades, and the big problem moving forward is that Philadelphia and Washington, two of the best teams in the conference, seem poised to dominate the NFC East in the years to come.

Can the Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

Dak Prescott is absolutely convinced that the Dallas Cowboys can win the Super Bowl next season despite a tough division, facing the Eagles and Commanders twice on the schedule.

“Especially even watching the NFC Championship game and those two teams (Eagles and Commanders), teams that we battle against each and every year a couple of times. As I said, I feel confident that we’ve gotten the better part each and every time. To see them in such a dominating fashion, credit to them. It’s our turn and it’s on us.”

