MLB World Series: How much are tickets to see New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers?

The MLB has stated that all World Series tickets between the NY Yankees and LA Dodgers are sold out, but in the secondary market, tickets are skyrocketing.

The 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers is one hot ticket. According to both clubs and MLB websites, there are no more World Series tickets on sale; all games have been sold out so far.

Still, on SeatGeek, StubHub, and other secondary markets, there are World Series tickets available, with prices going as high as $10,000. Some standing-room-only tickets for Yankee Stadium are priced at $920 before fees.

So how much are World Series tickets going for on average for the 2024 MLB World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers? Find out below!

2024 World Series Tickets on the Secondary Market

On the secondary market, a review of SeatGeek, StubHub, and Vivid Seats shows tickets going for an average of $1,007, according to Arash Markazi. The remaining games are valued as follows: Game 2: $1,073, Game 3: $1,302, Game 4: $1,102, Game 5: $1,187, Game 6: $1,276, and Game 7: $1,275.

Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches to Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

At New York’s Yankee Stadium, the luxury suites are priced at $18,000 per ticket, according to ‘Not Gaetti’ on X. The highest-priced tickets for all possible Dodgers home games, according to local Fox 11, are: Game 1: $25,678, Game 2: $24,502, Game 6: $19,978, and Game 7: $19,978.

For Yankee Stadium, behind the Yankees’ dugout, the highest-priced tickets on Vivid Seats are: Game 3: $18,246, Game 4: $15,514, and Game 5: $21,454.