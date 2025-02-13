MLB News: Alex Bregman’s $120M Red Sox deal sets stage for key lineup adjustments

In a move that shakes up the MLB free agent market, the Boston Red Sox have secured the services of versatile infielder Alex Bregman. According to Jon Heyman of The Post, Bregman and the Red Sox have agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract.

“Bregman to Red Sox. $120M, 3 years. 2 opt-outs,” Heyman reported via “X” formerly Twitter. “Big move for Boston, which needed to upgrade its offense. There are some deferrals in the $40M-a-year deal.”

Alex Bregman reportedly declined a more lucrative six-year, $171.5 million offer from the Detroit Tigers, prioritizing other factors in his decision. While initially seeking a longer-term deal, the appeal of Boston’s $40 million average annual salary—combined with the flexibility of opt-out clauses—proved too enticing to pass up.

The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros also pursued the two-time All-Star, but Boston ultimately won the sweepstakes for one of the top hitters available after Pete Alonso re-signed with the Mets.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a single that scored a run against the San Francisco Giants in the 10th inning at Oracle Park on June 10, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A new challenge: Bregman shifts to second base

Bregman’s arrival presents an intriguing lineup adjustment for the Red Sox, who already have Rafael Devers at third base and Triston Casas at first. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Bregman is expected to transition to second base, a position he has played sparingly at the major league level.

“The expectation is Alex Bregman will play second base for Boston, sources tell ESPN. Even though the Red Sox have top prospect Kristian Campbell coming, they saw Bregman having enough of an impact that they offered $40 million a year—with deferrals—to make the deal happen,” Passan reported.

What’s next for Bregman?

Fresh off winning his first Gold Glove at third base last MLB season, Bregman now faces the challenge of adapting to a new position. However, his championship pedigree, elite bat, and leadership will be crucial as Boston looks to reestablish itself as a contender in the American League. With Bregman in the mix, the Red Sox are sending a clear message—they are ready to compete at the highest level once again.