MLB News: Aaron Judge sends clear message to Dodgers ahead of Game 3 at Yankee Stadium

Aaron Judge returns home to face the Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, down 0-2, but first, he sent a clear message to his rivals about what to expect in the Bronx.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees couldn’t pull off a win in L.A. against the Dodgers, returning home empty-handed and down 0-2 in the 2024 World Series. Still, Judge’s spirits remain high, as he delivered a clear message to the Dodgers.

According to Judge’s latest remarks after the 4-2 loss in L.A., he shared that his teammates are excited to return home, confident that the fans are going to be rowdy—something that could work against the Dodgers and in the Yankees‘ favor.

“We’re excited. The fans are going to be rowdy. They’re going to have our back, from the first pitch all the way to the 9th,” Judge said, counting on the Yankees’ fan base to show strong support from the first inning in Game 3 against the Dodgers.

During the regular season, the Yankees hosted a single series against the Dodgers in June at Yankee Stadium, which they lost 1-2. The Yankees dropped the first two games at home, 1-2 and 3-11, but won the final game 6-4.

Aaron Judge Talks About His Plate Struggles

Judge has faced challenges at the plate this MLB postseason, managing only one hit with no runs or RBIs and six strikeouts in the first two World Series games against the Dodgers. He admitted he’s struggled with expanding the zone.

When Was Aaron Judge’s Last Home Run Against the Dodgers?

According to Judge’s stats, his last home run against the Dodgers came during the 2024 regular season, on June 8, at Yankee Stadium. Judge hit two home runs, adding a pair of runs to the Yankees’ scoreboard in a game they ultimately lost 3-11.