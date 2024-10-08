Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Judge and Yankees teammates send strong warning to Royals ahead of ALDS Game 3

The Kansas City Royals should pay close attention to Aaron Judge’s statements ahead of Game 3, as it seems his New York Yankees teammates are more than ready to go after a win.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning in Game One of the Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 05, 2024 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning in Game One of the Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 05, 2024 in New York City.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Yankees suffered a 4-2 loss at home to the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge and his teammates briefly held the lead in the third inning but couldn’t hold on, and it never came back. However, Judge recently revealed the mindset his team will carry into Game 3.

The next matchup against the Kansas City Royals will be far from the Bronx, with the Yankees set to play at Kauffman Stadium. Judge assured fans that his teammates are pumped up and ready for Game 3, despite the tough loss at home.

“The boys are pumped up, excited,” Judge said, emphasizing that the team hasn’t lost its inspiration to keep fighting in the series. The Yankees will now need to win at least one game in Missouri to force a potential Game 5 back in New York.

Advertisement

The loss stung, but Aaron Judge believes teammates like Gleyber Torres, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Alex Verdugo are now even more motivated to keep pushing. “They’re definitely disappointed after this loss, but I think it definitely fired the guys up,” he added.

Advertisement

Yankees-Royals Game 2 Recap

The Yankees got on the board first in the third inning, much to the delight of the home crowd, when a single by Giancarlo Stanton allowed Gleyber Torres to score the first of New York’s two runs.

MLB News: Yankees&#039; Aaron Boone sends strong message to Royals ahead of ALDS Game 3

see also

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone sends strong message to Royals ahead of ALDS Game 3

However, the Royals responded in the top of the 4th inning, scoring four runs thanks to three RBI singles (Pham, Hampson, Garcia) and a home run by Venezuelan catcher Salvador Perez. Four innings of strong defensive play followed, with the Yankees stranding multiple runners on base. Their final run came from a Jazz Chisholm Jr. home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Royals’ lead.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes something clear about his struggles in ALDS against Royals
MLB

MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes something clear about his struggles in ALDS against Royals

NFL Report: 49ers share worrying update about Christian McCaffrey
NFL

NFL Report: 49ers share worrying update about Christian McCaffrey

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr makes something clear about the Yankees after Game 2 loss to Royals
MLB

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr makes something clear about the Yankees after Game 2 loss to Royals

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone sends strong message to Royals ahead of ALDS Game 3
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone sends strong message to Royals ahead of ALDS Game 3

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo