MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone sends strong message to Royals ahead of ALDS Game 3

Unfortunately, Aaron Boone couldn’t do much to prevent the New York Yankees' loss in Game 2 of the ALDS, but he was clear about his team's goal against the Kansas City Royals.

The New York Yankees and manager Aaron Boone suffered a tough loss in Game 2 of the ALDS, falling 4-2 at home in front of their fans. None of their top hitters, including Aaron Judge, could lift the team to a comeback. However, in the post-game press conference, Boone didn’t hold back when addressing the Kansas City Royals.

According to Boone, the Yankees are ready to win the next two games, fully aware of the importance of each day in the postseason. He expressed his determination to regroup with his players and strategize for Game 3, which will take place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

“We gotta win two more. It’s as crucial as that. It’s playoffs—every day is crucial. Hopefully, we’ll regroup tomorrow and take care of Game 3. That’s the next thing in front of us,” Boone said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…