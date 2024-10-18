MLB News: Aaron Judge delivers strong message to Yankees after ALCS Game 3 defeat vs. Guardians

Trending topics:
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees suffered a tough blow in Game 3 against the Cleveland Guardians, but the star outfielder displayed his leadership, sending a clear message in these MLB Playoffs.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees and their star Aaron Judge suffered a painful loss in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians in the MLB Playoffs. Despite the setback, Judge delivered a clear message to his teammates.

The Yankees had a chance to close out the game in the ninth inning, but errors allowed the Guardians to come back and force extra innings. In the 10th inning, David Fry hit a two-run homer, securing a 7-5 win for the Guardians.

As the team leader, Aaron Judge has the responsibility of keeping morale high and motivating his teammates. Despite the setback, Judge has demonstrated his ability to overcome challenges and lead the team to victory. He emphasized the importance of staying calm and focusing on the upcoming game.

Lots of ups and downs, just like the regular season. There’s always gonna be ups and downs throughout games like this. Two good teams going after it, just great at-bat after great at-bat. Some big pitching performances, but they came away with the last big swing there. Time to move on to the next game,” Judge told Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.

Aaron Judge #99 and the New York Yankees wait for a replay during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge #99 and the New York Yankees wait for a replay during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“A loss is a loss. If we would have gotten blown out here, it’s the same as that. The same result. It’s 2-1 now. Can’t dwell on it. Can’t mope. Can’t hang our heads. Still a lot of ballgame to play. Just refocus and get ready for the next game,” Judge added.

The Yankees’ road to the ALCS victory

The Yankees still hold a 2-1 lead in the series. To advance to the World Series, they need to win two of the remaining four games. Judge and the Yankees must learn from this loss and use it as motivation to improve their game and focus on the ultimate goal of reaching the MLB World Series.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

