MLB News: Aaron Judge delivers strong message to Yankees after ALCS Game 3 defeat vs. Guardians

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees suffered a tough blow in Game 3 against the Cleveland Guardians, but the star outfielder displayed his leadership, sending a clear message in these MLB Playoffs.

The New York Yankees and their star Aaron Judge suffered a painful loss in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians in the MLB Playoffs. Despite the setback, Judge delivered a clear message to his teammates.

The Yankees had a chance to close out the game in the ninth inning, but errors allowed the Guardians to come back and force extra innings. In the 10th inning, David Fry hit a two-run homer, securing a 7-5 win for the Guardians.

As the team leader, Aaron Judge has the responsibility of keeping morale high and motivating his teammates. Despite the setback, Judge has demonstrated his ability to overcome challenges and lead the team to victory. He emphasized the importance of staying calm and focusing on the upcoming game.

“Lots of ups and downs, just like the regular season. There’s always gonna be ups and downs throughout games like this. Two good teams going after it, just great at-bat after great at-bat. Some big pitching performances, but they came away with the last big swing there. Time to move on to the next game,” Judge told Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.

Aaron Judge #99 and the New York Yankees wait for a replay during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“A loss is a loss. If we would have gotten blown out here, it’s the same as that. The same result. It’s 2-1 now. Can’t dwell on it. Can’t mope. Can’t hang our heads. Still a lot of ballgame to play. Just refocus and get ready for the next game,” Judge added.

The Yankees’ road to the ALCS victory

The Yankees still hold a 2-1 lead in the series. To advance to the World Series, they need to win two of the remaining four games. Judge and the Yankees must learn from this loss and use it as motivation to improve their game and focus on the ultimate goal of reaching the MLB World Series.

