MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts to Juan Soto's Gold Glove nomination after ALCS Game 2

New York Yankees star Juan Soto surprised many by being named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove, prompting manager Aaron Boone to react to the nomination following Game 2 of the ALCS in the MLB playoffs.

Volpe won the award last year as a rookie, while Verdugo has established himself as an outstanding defender for the Yankees. Juan Soto’s inclusion on the shortlist was notable, as he is primarily known for his offense. However, he has demonstrated solid defensive skills this season, recording a significant number of assists.

Aaron Boone praised Soto’s defensive performance and dedication, especially following the Yankees’ win in Game 2 of the ALCS. Boone highlighted that Soto has improved his defense throughout the season and has made key plays in the field.

“I’m not surprised,” Boone said before the Game 2. “Because I vote on that—you can’t vote for your own guys—but we get that [ballot] two or three weeks ago, it pops on your desk. They give you numbers in there to reference. He was up there, I noticed, on all the right-field stuff in a lot of areas. Plus, he’s had a ton of assists out there.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Cleveland Guardians in Game Two of the Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

“Happy for those guys,” Boone added. “Happy that they’re getting acknowledged for the work that they’ve put in and the pride that they take on that side of the ball. There’s probably another guy or two that were close to being in those finalist situations. Just a well-deserved honor for them.”

Key update on Nestor Cortes of the Yankees

Nestor Cortes, sidelined with a left elbow flexor injury, is scheduled for a hybrid bullpen session on Wednesday. If he progresses satisfactorily, “I’m really encouraged,” said Cortes, who estimated he would need two to three live batting practice sessions. “Time is the only thing against us.” Cortes could be available to join the Yankees’ World Series roster, should they advance in the MLB playoffs.