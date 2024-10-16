Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts to Juan Soto's Gold Glove nomination after ALCS Game 2

New York Yankees star Juan Soto surprised many by being named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove, prompting manager Aaron Boone to react to the nomination following Game 2 of the ALCS in the MLB playoffs.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the Division Series against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Elsa/Getty ImagesManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the Division Series against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone quickly reacted before the Yankees’ 6-3 win in Game 2 of the ALCS during the 2024 MLB Playoffs to the nomination of star player Juan Soto for the American League Gold Glove Award. The Yankees have three finalists for the award: Anthony Volpe, Alex Verdugo, and Juan Soto.

Volpe won the award last year as a rookie, while Verdugo has established himself as an outstanding defender for the Yankees. Juan Soto’s inclusion on the shortlist was notable, as he is primarily known for his offense. However, he has demonstrated solid defensive skills this season, recording a significant number of assists.

Aaron Boone praised Soto’s defensive performance and dedication, especially following the Yankees’ win in Game 2 of the ALCS. Boone highlighted that Soto has improved his defense throughout the season and has made key plays in the field.

“I’m not surprised,” Boone said before the Game 2. Because I vote on that—you can’t vote for your own guys—but we get that [ballot] two or three weeks ago, it pops on your desk. They give you numbers in there to reference. He was up there, I noticed, on all the right-field stuff in a lot of areas. Plus, he’s had a ton of assists out there.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Cleveland Guardians in Game Two of the Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Cleveland Guardians in Game Two of the Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

“Happy for those guys,” Boone added. “Happy that they’re getting acknowledged for the work that they’ve put in and the pride that they take on that side of the ball. There’s probably another guy or two that were close to being in those finalist situations. Just a well-deserved honor for them.”

Key update on Nestor Cortes of the Yankees

Nestor Cortes, sidelined with a left elbow flexor injury, is scheduled for a hybrid bullpen session on Wednesday. If he progresses satisfactorily, “I’m really encouraged,” said Cortes, who estimated he would need two to three live batting practice sessions. “Time is the only thing against us.” Cortes could be available to join the Yankees’ World Series roster, should they advance in the MLB playoffs.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

