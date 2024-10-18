Trending topics:
What happens if the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 5 vs the New York Mets in the NLCS today?

Led by star Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLCS during the MLB postseason.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.
By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a significant step toward the World Series by defeating the New York Mets 10-2 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. Team star Shohei Ohtani was a key figure in the MLB postseason game.

Thanks to this victory, the Dodgers now lead the series 3-1, just one win away from advancing to the World Series. However, baseball is an unpredictable sport, and anything can happen in this MLB postseason.

The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers reached the World Series, and the last time they were crowned champions, was in October 2020, when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to secure their seventh title in franchise history.

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Mets?

If the Dodgers lose Game 5, the New York Mets would secure their second victory of the series, bringing the score to 3-2 in favor of the Dodgers. A sixth game would then be necessary, extending the NLCS.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks across the field after beating the New York Mets 8-0 in Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

What happens if the Dodgers beat the Mets?

If the Dodgers win Game 5, they would become the National League champions and advance to the World Series. On the other hand, the Mets would be eliminated from the MLB postseason, a devastating blow for their fans.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

