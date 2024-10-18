What happens if the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 5 vs the New York Mets in the NLCS today?

Led by star Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLCS during the MLB postseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a significant step toward the World Series by defeating the New York Mets 10-2 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. Team star Shohei Ohtani was a key figure in the MLB postseason game.

Thanks to this victory, the Dodgers now lead the series 3-1, just one win away from advancing to the World Series. However, baseball is an unpredictable sport, and anything can happen in this MLB postseason.

The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers reached the World Series, and the last time they were crowned champions, was in October 2020, when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to secure their seventh title in franchise history.

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Mets?

If the Dodgers lose Game 5, the New York Mets would secure their second victory of the series, bringing the score to 3-2 in favor of the Dodgers. A sixth game would then be necessary, extending the NLCS.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks across the field after beating the New York Mets 8-0 in Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

What happens if the Dodgers beat the Mets?

If the Dodgers win Game 5, they would become the National League champions and advance to the World Series. On the other hand, the Mets would be eliminated from the MLB postseason, a devastating blow for their fans.

