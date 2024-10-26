MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes something clear about Yankees’ World Series ambitions

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke candidly just minutes before Game 2 of the World Series, addressing his team's ambitions despite their loss in Game 1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. seems to enjoy speaking clearly about what he and the New York Yankees want for the 2024 World Series. He recently stated that despite the loss in Game 1, his teammates remain focused to get the big title.

According to Chisholm Jr.’s recent comments before Game 2, as the Yankees head into Dodger Stadium with a loss under their belt, the third baseman asserted that he and the team feel they already have the World Series title in the bag.

“I think we’ve been doing it all year. I feel like, ain’t nothing has changed between us in our clubhouse. We still feel like we’ve got this in the bag.”

