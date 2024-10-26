MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes something clear about Yankees’ World Series ambitions

Trending topics:
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke candidly just minutes before Game 2 of the World Series, addressing his team's ambitions despite their loss in Game 1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
By Richard Tovar

Jazz Chisholm Jr. seems to enjoy speaking clearly about what he and the New York Yankees want for the 2024 World Series. He recently stated that despite the loss in Game 1, his teammates remain focused to get the big title.

According to Chisholm Jr.’s recent comments before Game 2, as the Yankees head into Dodger Stadium with a loss under their belt, the third baseman asserted that he and the team feel they already have the World Series title in the bag.

“I think we’ve been doing it all year. I feel like, ain’t nothing has changed between us in our clubhouse. We still feel like we’ve got this in the bag.”

Developing story…

Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

