MLB News: AJ Hinch sends a very clear message to Detroit Tigers ahead of ALDS Game 3

The Detroit Tigers return home with the series tied against the Cleveland Guardians, thanks to Kerry Carpenter's home run, and manager A.J. Hinch sends a message ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS in the 2024 MLB playoffs.

Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks back to the dugout after delivering the starting lineup prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 16, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Alexander Rosquez

Kerry Carpenter became the hero for the Detroit Tigers by hitting a three-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the team to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. This home run tied the MLB American League Division Series at one game apiece, and manager A.J. Hinch has expressed excitement about the return to Detroit.

Carpenter showed his resilience and determination by hitting the decisive home run at such a critical moment in the game. His hit was a testament to the Tigers’ ability to fight until the end and find a way to win.

“I don’t know if I can describe it,” Carpenter said. “Yeah, I knew it was gone, and it was just an amazing feeling to come through for this team, because our pitchers have been keeping us in these games like crazy.”

“We now have two games at our place,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “We know it’s going to be electric. We know Detroit has waited a really long time for a playoff game. We’re going to have a couple of them and a chance to take control of this series.”

What is the Tigers’ goal for the series?

With the series tied, the Detroit Tigers return to Comerica Park for Games 3 and 4, where they have a chance to take the series lead and move closer to their goal of reaching the MLB American League Championship Series.

Carpenter: A key piece in the Tigers’ success

Carpenter has been a key player for the Tigers this season. His home run in Game 2 highlights his ability to deliver in critical moments. His presence in the lineup adds depth and offensive power to the team.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

