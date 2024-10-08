MLB News: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. issues strong warning to Yankees ahead of ALDS Game 3

The Kansas City Royals return home for Game 3 of the ALDS with the series tied against the New York Yankees, and rising MLB star Bobby Witt Jr. has issued a clear warning to the opposing team.

The Kansas City Royals, led by Bobby Witt Jr., are excited to return to their home ballpark after their Game 2 victory in the MLB American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. The team has spent weeks away from home, but now they will have the opportunity to play in front of their own fans.

The Royals have shown their strength and determination during the MLB playoffs, advancing to the Division Series and splitting the first two games against the Yankees. The victory in Game 2 gives them an important boost going into the next matches.

“It’s going to be electric,” shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. said. “Going back home is going to be a lot of fun. Get the boys right, getting hot at the right time. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“The first at-bat doesn’t define the rest of the game,” added third baseman Maikel Garcia, who recorded four hits on Monday night. Witt followed up with a warning to the Yankees: “That’s why we play nine innings in this game. It’s not one inning, not two innings, it’s nine innings. You’ve got to play the whole game. That’s what’s special about this team. We’re resilient, and we take it one thing, one inning at a time.”

Aaron Judge #99, Alex Verdugo #24 and Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrate the team’s 6-5 win against the Kansas City Royals in Game One of the Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

What is the Royals’ objective as they return home?

The Royals aim to win the Division Series over the New York Yankees and advance to the next round of the playoffs. To achieve this, they will need to maintain their high level of play and capitalize on every opportunity that comes their way.

“You don’t ever expect to keep a team like that scoreless out of the bullpen,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “But to keep them in check, that was more representative of what our guys can do than what the other night was.”